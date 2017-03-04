Pangasinan PNP ready to resume anti-drug drive

PANGASINAN: Police Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee said they are ready to resume the anti-illegal drug operations anytime upon orders of Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa. He said they also undergone internal cleansing by weeding out personnel involved in drugs and are now ready to resume its illegal drugs drive in coordination with the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Once the order to resume the anti-drug campaign, Lee said they will continue clearing the province which was already more than 80 percent drug-free. The town of Santo Tomas was the first to be declared as drug-free, followed by Laoac town visited by the PNP chief last week.