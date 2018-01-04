PANGASINAN POLICEMAN, 2 OTHERS NABBED FOR CRIMES, GUNS

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Police in Malasiqui town on Thursday arrested an active policeman and charged him for grave threats for attempting to kill his woman neighbor while two others facing illegal possession of firearms and grave threats were arrested in San Nicolas town and Alaminos City. Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, Pangasinan police provincial director, identified the arrested as Police 0fficer 2 Peter de Vera Carpizo, 37, of Barangay Lasip, Malasiqui and assigned with the Philippine National Police Maritime Group in Dagupan City. The other two suspects were Arnis Camacho of Barangay Nining in San Nicolas town, allegedly belonging to gun-for-hire and robbery syndicate, and Errol Santiago of Braganza Street in Poblacion, Alaminos City. Malasiqui chief of police, Supt. Cirilo Acosta Jr., said Carpizo, who was drunk at the time and armed with short firearm, threatened to kill Lani Pioquid-Ramos for unknown reason. Responding policemen confiscated Carpizo’s service firearm – a caliber 45 Glock issued by the government. Carpizo told reporters he did not use his service firearm in threatening Ramos and denied all the allegations in the complaint.

Jaime G. Aquino