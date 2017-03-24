Pangasinan promotes ‘Pistay Dayat’

SANTA BARBARA, Pangasinan: Bounties of the land and water are showcased in a five-day product exposition of farmers and fisherfolk here from March 28 to April 1, an event described by organizers as a “curtain-raiser for the colorful and meaningful Pistay Dayat, dubbed as Pangasinan’s “mother of all festivals.” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol has been invited to open the festivities to be held at the 5-hectare nursery of the provincial government in Barangay Tebag of this town, the province’s rice granary. A wide array of the province’s farm and fish crops—rice, corn, watermelon, mango, vegetables, bangus (milkfish), tilapia, gourami and catfish and carabeef – will be featured in the agro-industrial trade booths. Provincial agriculturist DalisayMoya said the “Umaani Expo 2017” will also showcase latest farm technology innovations being used by the farming community, including upgraded services system of the provincial government to further improve the quality of crops yield and increase farmers’ income.

Froilan E. Magtoto