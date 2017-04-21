Pangasinan ‘Queen of Pushers’ busted

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: A businesswoman described by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)–Region 1 as “Queen of the drug pushers” in eastern and central parts of Pangasinan and nine other suspected drug traders were arrested in in two separate operations while a notorious drug pusher in Asingan town was killed by unidentified gunmen recently. The slain drug pusher was identified as Alexis dela Cruz-Andrada of Barangay Bantog, Asingan. Chief of police, Chief Insp. Junmar Gonzales, said Andrada, a high value target drug pusher in the town, was asleep inside her house when two gunmen barged in and shot her dead and fled riding a motorcycle at dawn on April 19. The arrested drug traders were identified as Maryjane Galleguez-Javier, alleged leader of “Arceli Gang” of Barangay San Ramon, Manaoag town; Widmark Gabat-Callanta, a know drug pusher in Santa Maria town; James Barrozo-Javier, notorious drug dealer in San Jacinto, Pozorrubio and Manaoag towns; Jocelyn Cabinbin-Caballero, who plies her trade in San Quintin, Santa Maria and Umingan towns; Caloy Valeros-Santos and his wife Minie, both known pushers in Laoac and Binalonan towns; Rocky Imbat-Repanco, a dealer in Pozorrubio and Sison towns; Arman Barrozo-Javier, a drug traders in Santa Barbara and Mapandan towns; Arnold Castro-Soriano and his live in partner Cherry Lacuata-Licaycay, both listed as notorious in Baguio City and Sison, Pangasinan. Soriano and Licaycay are wanted for illegal drugs and were arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest. Police said all arrested pushers are members of the Arceli Gang headed by Javier previously identified with a high-ranking police officer. She was also dropping the name of a lawyer-officer of the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila. Javier and the eight suspects were caught in the act of repacking shabu and having a pot session inside her rented apartment on Arcangel Street in Poblacion, Urdaneta City when operatives led by Supt. Neil Miro and PDEA-Region 1 agents conducted a buy-bust. A total of 14 big plastic sachets of shabu of undetermined amount, drug paraphernalia and five bullets for caliber 45 pistol were confiscated from the suspects. Court records showed that Javier and her husband James have been arrested and detained in 2010 for selling shabu but the Urdaneta City regional trial court acquitted them. She, her husband and their son Jayno are listed as bigtime drug pushers in Manaoag, Urdaneta City and San Jacinto town by PDEA-Region I.