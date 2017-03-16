Pangasinan school head faces graft, administrative charges

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan: A public elementary school principal here is facing criminal and administrative charges over alleged illegal deductions from salaries of teachers. Facing the case for Violation of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and RA 9262 (Violence against Women and their Children) before the provincial prosecutor’s office is Zaldy Santos de Guzman, principal of Lunec Elementary School in Malasiqui town. Complainant Jocelyn Cruz-Soriano, Grade 6 teacher in the same school, filed the cases on March 13 against de Guzman and another administrative charges for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty and abuse of authority before the Regional Office of the Civil Service Commission on March 14. Soriano told Senior Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Ely Reintar that de Guzman used his power in imposing collections from all teachers in Lunec Elementary School without official receipt ranging from P100 to P300. The purpose of which was unknown to the teachers who obliged for fear of reprisal from the principal. Soriano said de Guzman gets mad at them every time they raise the question of contribution deducted from their salaries when he became the school principal in June 2016.