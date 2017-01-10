Pangasinan town mayor faces graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case against Mayor Aldrin Cerdan of Anda town in Pangasinan before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the renting out of the municipality’s heavy equipment without authority from the Sangguniang Bayan (municipal council) in 2012.

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer IV Kristine Suzanne Fineza accused Cerdan of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

According to the charge sheet, Cerdan allegedly “rented out the backhoe, payloader and dump trucks owned by the Municipality of Anda to JASA Builders for P100,000 without seeking prior authorization from the Sangguniang Bayan in violation of Section 22(c) of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, thereby giving unwarranted benefits, advantage and preference to JASA Builders.”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for Cerdan’s provisional liberty.

Section 3(e) of the anti-graft law prohibits public officials from causing undue injury to any party, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of their official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.