Pangasinan town under state of calamity due to armyworms

THE municipal council in Bayambang, Pangasinan placed the town under a state of calamity after armyworms attacked 868.56 hectares of onion farms in 39 villages, resulting in losses estimated at P5 million.

Worst-hit were Manambong Parte, Manabong Sur, Amancosiling and Buayaen,

said Artemio Buezon, the town’s agriculturist.

Buezon said as a result, onion production this year was expected to decrease significantly.

“Given this situation, there could be fewer supplies of onions and their prices will rise. The government may also decide to import,” said Buezon.

Bayambang is the second town in Pangasinan province to be placed under a state of emergency. On February 12, neighboring Bautista town was also declared a calamity area after armyworms wiped out 289.3 ha of the town’s 300 ha of onion farms.

“We tried to stop the armyworms. But they seemed to have become resistant to insecticides,” Buezon said.

Armyworm is a type of pest, usually brought by butterflies to farmlands at nighttime and breeds in grassy patches, with every female worm laying about 800 to 1,000 eggs especially during the cold season. These eggs could hatch into a million worms.

Bayambang has a total of 2,300 hectares of onion farms. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ