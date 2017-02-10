Pangasinan urges local execs to maintain eco-protected areas

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Governor Amado Espino 3rd has urged city and municipal mayors to establish and maintain ecologically protected areas in their localities to help mitigate climate change.

Speaking before local chief executives during the induction ceremony of the new president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Pangasinan Chapter, Espino told the mayors to heed the call for environmental protection.

Eco-protected areas support the “greening program” of the provincial government and will contribute to the overall efforts for the preservation and conservation of natural resources as well as to mitigate climate change.

“We are doing this for the future generations,” Espino said as he cited Laoac town where the new LMP president Silverio Alarcio Jr. hails for starting to develop a ‘tree library’ where varieties of trees are grown and cultivated.

Responding to the proposal of the provincial chief executive, Alarcio assured the all-out support of municipalities, including component cities in the province on the environmental advocacies of the provincial administration.

He said the tree library he launched contributes to strengthening environmental sensitivities among Laoac locals.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan Association of Water Districts Inc. (Panawad) committed support to the environmental protection vision of the province by instilling awareness among households on conservation of water resources.

Froilan E. Magtoto