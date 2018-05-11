Pangasinan village bet, bodyguards nabbed for guns

CALASIAO, Pangasinan: A candidate for punong barangay (village chairman) and his two bodyguards were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban. Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, police provincial director, said Andry Joves, candidate for chairman in Barangay San Vicente, Calasiao; Romeo Ubaldo, 53; and Herminigildo Sadaba, 49, both of Barangay Padapada, Santa Ignacia, Tarlac, were arrested by operatives led by Chief Insp. Christopher Valerio on Wednesday night. He added that the policemen responded to a report that the suspects were campaigning in the area and allegedly giving money to residents in exchange for their votes on May 14. Supt. Charlie Umayam, town chief of police, said two caliber 9mm pistols with ammunition were confiscated from Ubaldo and Sadaba who admitted to be working as bodyguards of Joves. Joves was released after no evidence was found to detain him.