Pangasinan village bet killed

ASINGAN, Pangasinan: The first election-related violence was recorded here after a candidate for punong barangay (village chairman) in San Manuel town was killed in an ambush by two unidentified gunmen along Barangay Dupac road here.

Chief Insp. Demosthenes Magnaan, town chief of police, identified the victim as Ricardo Cendana Sumajit, 67, former village chairman of Barangay San Juan in San Manuel.

The local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office said Sumajit is running against the incumbent chairman of San Juan.

Investigation showed Sumajit was on his way home in his motorcycle after buying food for his family when another motorcycle overtook him. One of its riders alighted, shot Sumajit several times and then fled.

The victim died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

Police operatives recovered 11 spent shells for caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene.

Sumajit’s family suspects that his killing was connected to his bid to return as barangay chairman.

Before his death, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle and wearing helmets had gone to Sumajit’s house asking about his whereabouts.

Two weeks ago, after the victim and his group filed their certificates of candidacy, two unidentified men approached Sumajit in their house and told him not to run against the incumbent chairman so that he can live peacefully.

Meanwhile, provincial election officer Marino Salas said that because of the incident, some villages in the province will be declared hotspot areas, citing reports that candidates and their supporters are allegedly engaged in vote-buying and intimidation.