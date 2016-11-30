Pangasinan village chief, 3 others killed in ambush

Santa BARBARA, Pangasinan: An incumbent barangay [village]chairman, his son, brother and brother-in-law were killed in ambush while on board a tricycle on their way home along the provincial road in Barangay Malanay on Tuesday night.

Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, police provincial director, identified the victims as Cecelio Garcia-Ballesteros, 56, chairman of Barangay Banzal; his son Brian Jose, 34; his brother Dionisio, 54; and Manuel Lalas-Aquino, 36, his brother-in-law.

Lee said the victims were on board a blue Yamaha STX tricycle (1246-V) at about 8:45 p.m., on their way home from Tuliao junction when they gunmen backriding a motorcycle opened fire at them along a bridge in Malanay.

Investigators said the victims died from multiple gunshot wounds and were shot at close range.

A cellphone, an envelope containing P4,000 cash and a wallet containing P400 and assorted documents were recovered from the pocket of Ballesteros.

The Police said Ballesteros has no record nor pending case in court but they are considering two angles that could help them trace the motive for his killing.

One angle being pursued is job related as the victim has been active in an anti-drugs campaign, and another is personal, Ballesteros having reportedly three wives.