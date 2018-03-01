Pangasinan village councilman shot dead 

MAPANDAN, Pangasinan: Police are investigating three possible angles including politics that will lead to the arrest of the gunman who shot dead Barangay Torres councilman Ernesto Rodriguez on Tuesday night. Senior Insp. Bernard Antolin, chief of police, said Rodriguez was closing the gate of his residence at about 7:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman alighted from a motorcycle and shot him several times. Rodriguez was declared dead on arrival at the Mapandan Community Hospital. He sustained six gunshot wounds in the body. His family told investigators that Rodriguez has no known enemy in their village but started receiving death threats after he announced his plans to run in the barangay (village) elections in May this year. A witness told The Manila Times that two days before Rodriguez was killed, two men wearing bonnets and riding a motorcycle without plate number was sighted along their village asking for the location of his house. Other witnesses said the men claimed to be collectors of a lending firm from Dagupan City. Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s relatives and friends, including Mayor Gerald Tambaoan, appealed to the police to help his family get justice for his death.