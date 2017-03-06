Pangasinan’s most wanted nabbed

BASISTA, Pangasinan: A notorious gun-for-hire member listed top most wanted with P145,000 bounty for killing and robbing a businessman in Urbiztondo town five years ago was arrested here on Thursday night. PNP Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee said suspect Jonathan Tamayo, 31, did not resist when police operatives led by town police chief, Senior Insp. Buenaventura Benavidez 3rd, served the arrest warrant at his house in Barangay Dumpay. Tamayo is facing robbery with homicide case before the sala of Judge Hermogenes Fernandez for the death of Benedict Bataan, a businessman from Barangay Sawat in Urbiztondo town where the incident happened in December 2012. After incident, Tamayo reportedly fled to several places in Visayas, Metro Manila, Baguio City and later returned to Pangasinan. Benavidez said Tamayo is among the Top 5 Most Wanted Persons in Pangasinan and listed as one of Top 15 Most Wanted in Region I.