Pangilinan group proposes tollway over C5 Road

TOLL road operator Manila North Tollways Corp. (MNTC) has submitted an unsolicited proposal to build an expressway on top of C5 Road to help decongest traffic in Metro Manila.

MNTC President and Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Franco said the proposal for the elevated tollway was submitted to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Toll Regulatory Board.

“It will be in portions,” Franco told reporters at the sidelines of the inauguration of a road-widening project on North Luzon Expressway, which is being operated by MNTC.

MNTC is under the Manuel Pangilinan-led infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. The C5 elevated tollway will be the group’s second major unsolicited proposal, after the Connector Road linking the North and South Luzon Expressway that was given the go-signal by the DPWH in September.

Franco said the elevated tollway on C5, which spans Quezon City, Pasig and Taguig, would serve as an alternate route on the second most important corridor in the metropolis.

But MNTC will first finish a 7.85-kilometer road linking Mindanao Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City that leads to C5, Franco said. The P8.6-billion “Segment 8.2” link starts from “Segment 8.1” on Mindanao Avenue that serves as an alternate route to the crowded NLEX Balintawak toll plaza.

Franco did not provide additional details on the C5 project, saying it was still on the “concept” stage. The design has yet to be completed, he added.

MNTC has also submitted a proposal to extend “Segment 10” that connects Manila’s port area to NLEX, Franco said.

Franco also said the Metro Pacific group would start construction of the P35.42-billion Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) by the first quarter of 2017.

“We will most likely start with the Laguna portion,” said Franco, who is also the president and chief executive officer of MNTC’s parent firm Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.

Work progress, however, will depend on right-of-way acquisition, he said.

In June 2015, MPCALA Holdings Inc., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways, won the bid for the 35-year contract to build, operate and maintain the 44.6-kilometer toll road linking Cavite and Laguna provinces.