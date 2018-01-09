Pangilinan to hold public debates on Charter change

SENATOR Francis Pangilinan said he would hold public debates on Charter change (Cha-cha) that would pave the way for a shift to federalism but added that he would also reject efforts to “railroad” the process.

Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, said the hearings would be scheduled when Congress resumes session on the third week of January to “hear all sides on the matter of Charter change.”

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd is set to file this week a resolution asking Congress to convene as a constituent assembly (ConAss) to tackle constitutional amendments in preparation for the shift to federalism.

“We will conduct hearings promptly. We will not be a cause for delay but neither will we be pressured into coming up with a hastily crafted committee report,” Pangilinan said in a text message on Tuesday.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito said he was inclined to support Pimentel’s timetable to subject the draft new Charter to a plebiscite in May 2019.

“This should give the ConAss enough time to study the proposed changes to the Constitution, particularly the shift to federalism. We should not railroad a process that would fundamentally alter our system of government,” he said.

“But the most important issue for me is that the Congress has to vote separately. I am not prepared to support a process that would diminish the power and independence of the upper chamber,” Ejercito said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO