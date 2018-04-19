Pangilinan: No plans yet to exit Rocket Internet

PLDT Chair Manuel V. Pangilinan said the group is not rushing to sell its remaining stake in Germany-based Rocket Internet given its positive prospect on share price.

“I think we just have to take it from there because it’s a short time window and I think their offer closes May 2nd, so let’s see how the take-up would be,” he told reporters on the sidelines of PLDT’s partnership launch with Youtube in Pasay City Tuesday night.

On Monday, the telco announced plans to cut its stake in the technology firm by at least 6.8 million shares, or 67.4 percent of its total shares, to raise P10.5 billion to support its massive capital expenditures for this year.

However, Pangilinan said, “There’s no pressure on the part of PLDT to dispose the remaining one third” of its stake in Rocket. This is because he still sees value in the group’s remaining stake in Rocket.

“[It’s] reasonably well despite the loss on the price but I think given the prospects that we’re seeing in Rocket, I think they’re quite optimistic. The value is still there, from that perspective it is still important to us,” he said.