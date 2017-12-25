Pangilinan sees PLDT recovery

PLDT Inc. Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan is optimistic PLDT Inc. can sustain its recovery in 2018, as the telecommunications company continues to chase operational improvements in its wireless network.

“If I’m quite certain, PLDT is already on sure footing when it comes to its recovery,” the business tycoon told reporters last week.

He said the company remained “hopeful” with regard to operations next year but acknowledged that the wireless individual business needed more effort to get back to profitability.

“[This year was] a challenging year because it was a good year for fixed, but for mobile we still have some way to go,” he said.

PLDT’s wireless individual business saw service revenues dip 14 percent to P44.2 billion for the first nine months of 2017 from P51.3 billion in the same period last year.

Pangilinan said the telco would stick to a plan of strengthening services through the continued rollout of its long-term evolution (LTE) network across the country.

For the past several months, PLDT has been ramping up the launch and upgrade of LTE sites nationwide to provide consumers with better data and communication services. Earlier this month, unit Smart Communications said it was on track to equip its 4,200 sites with LTE technology by early next year.

Meanwhile, asked if PLDT would be announcing a new chief executive officer by 2018, Pangilinan said it was “something to really think about.”

“I’m not here to hold on to my position forever,” he added.

He said the company had done a market scan and that one to two names were from abroad.

“Hopefully over the holidays I could meet them. Of course, there are also local candidates,” Pangilinan said.

In an earlier interview, Pangilinan said he wanted the new chief to be younger and digital savvy, and who is ready “to die for the job, give up his family and focus on leading the company’s new digital thrust.”

Pangilinan also disclosed his plan to gear PLDT with a “historic capex” of more than P50 billion for 2018 as it braces for new competition in the industry.