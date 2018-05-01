Pangilinan: South China sharing terms up to govt

A 60-40 sharing agreement proposed by President Rodrigo Duterte for the joint exploration of the South China Sea could revive a private sector initiative held up by a territorial dispute, businessman Manuel Pangilinan said on Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte last month said he had offered Beijing a “better deal” after both the Philippines and China agreed to craft a framework for joint exploration in disputed waters.

“If he’s (the President) happy with 60-40, then we’ll take it as his marching orders,” said Pangilinan, chairman of PXP Energy Corp. whose Forum Energy Ltd. unit holds Service Contract 72 covering the Recto Bank.

The businessman, who has expressed optimism that exploration activities suspended in 2015 at the height of the territorial row could be resumed following Duterte’s pivot to China, said the 60-40 formula could be raised with prospective partner China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC).

“That’s what we’ve just indicated, that this might be something as a point of discussion with them in terms of the pure sharing formula,” he said.

Pangilinan qualified, however, that Forum Energy had not committed to a sharing arrangement “ because it’s the government that will tell us what is acceptable to them. But to the extent that it’s a formula that is familiar to the government, then it is a precedent, right?”

The Aquino administration declared a halt to drilling and exploration activities in the West Philippine Sea — the parts of the South China Sea that are in the Philippines’s exclusive economic zone — as it pursued an international arbitration case in the Hague against Beijing.

The Philippines won its case in 2016 but the Duterte administration has chosen to downplay the ruling as it pursued closer ties with China. The Energy department has yet to decide on lifting the ban.

Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano expressed confidence that both countries would be able to seal a joint exploration agreement before the end of the year.