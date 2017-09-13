‘My pants unzip when I see women’

President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his green jokes and controversial statements, again created a stir when he admitted before soldiers on Monday that his pants unzip when he sees women.

The President made the statement during a speech at the Battleground Command Post in Marawi City.

“Ito, ito, zipper ko, ‘pag makakita ng babae, magbukas ng kanyang sarili. Bababa ng sarili niya (My zipper, every time I see a lady, it will unzip by itself. It will go down),” Duterte said.

“Ako lang ba ang ganon? Lahat ng lalake (Is it just me? Every guy is like that),” he added.

To a laughing audience, the President said something behind his zipper “shrunk so much” that he has to “reach inside.”

“And if you don’t hold it the proper way, you have to pull it hard. Otherwise, it’ll shrink back inside again. And then when you do that, if you don’t do it right, when you do that, it snaps at you like a double barrel. It hits your hand. If not your hand, then it hits here.”

It was not the first time that the President issued such statements targeting women.

In November 2016, Duterte said he and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez would check out Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s legs during Cabinet meetings.