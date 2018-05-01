Panukalan, Quezon residents benefit from PCSO medical mission

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) Satellite Division of the Medical Services Department travelled more than 122 kilometers or five-and-a-half hours drive from Lung Center of the Philippines to Infanta, Quezon and another two-and-a-half hours boat ride to arrive at the Municipality of Panukulan to conduct a medical mission.

The 11-man team composed of doctors, nurses, dentists, a pharmacist and two drivers conducted a special free clinic to Panukulan residents and its nearby barangays. Starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., the team served a total of 350 patients. What made it extra special was it was the second time for PCSO to conduct this activity in Panukulan.

Marife Limasil, a nearby resident and a parent of a teenager with hydrocephalus, was appreciative of the efforts of PCSO Medical Team to travel all the way from Quezon City.

“Malaking tulong sa aming residente ng Panukulan, nahirapan ako ipatingin ang aking anak gawa ng tatawid pa kami sa Infanta, na-check up ang anak ko at nabigyan pa ng libreng gamot kaya maraming salamat po sa PCSO,” she said.

Dr. Bernardo H. Gochoco Jr. expressed, “Distance was never a hindrance to quality service. Kahit saang sulok pa yan ng Pilipinas, pupuntahan namin yan. Mas gusto nga namin yung talagang poorest of the poor tulad dito sa lugar na ito, walang legit hospital, RHU lang, kung may emergency sila, tatawid pa sila ng two-and-a-half hours sa Infanta para matugunan ang karamdaman nila.”

Councilor Aida Daet expressed her gratitude to the PCSO Team for the conduct of free medical and dental check up for its locals who rushed early at the Multi-Purpose Court of the Municipal Hall.

“Wala kaming agarang solusyon kapag medical at dental na ang pinag-usapan na karamdaman lalo na kung medyo malala, kailangan pa naming tumawid sa Infanta para kumonsulta at magpa-ospital. Maraming salamat PCSO at naka­balik kayo dito sa aming lugar upang pagbigyan ang aming kahilingan na libreng check up at gamot,” the local official said.

