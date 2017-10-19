‘Paolo’ to become super typhoon in ’48 hours’ but unlikely to hit PH–Pagasa

TYPHOON “Paolo” continues to maintain its speed and is forecast to become a super typhoon in “48 hours”, although it will not make landfall in the Philippines, international and local weather agencies said on Thursday.

Advertisements

The United States’ Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Paolo (international name: Lan) would reach super typhoon status in the next 48 hours as it headed over the Kyoto and Tokyo areas in Japan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Paolo was 150 kilometers (km) east of Daet, Camarines Sur.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 145 kph and is forecast to move 15 kph north-northwest.

It is expected to be 845 km east of Tuguegarao City in the next 24 hours and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Sunday morning.

Due to the typhoon, Visayas, Zamboanga, Peninsula, ARMM, Bicol region, the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

The Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) consists of five provinces: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Similar conditions may also be felt in the province of Palawan as the low pressure area (LPA) was last located at 1100 km west of Puerto Princesa.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.