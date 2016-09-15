Paolo Duterte behind killing of Richard King, witness claims  

DAVAO City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte ordered the killing of businessman Richard King in June 2014, Edgar Matobato, a self-confessed hitman of the Davao Death Squad (DDS), said Thursday.

King, 57, the chief executive officer of J. King and Sons Co., which developed hotels and condominium towers, was killed in Davao City on June 12, 2014.

In his testimony at the Senate justice and human rights committee hearing, Matobato said Paolo wanted King dead because they both wanted the same woman.

The witness said Paolo was also behind several unsolved murders in Davao City. Sometimes, he said the younger Duterte would order someone killed because he doesn’t like the person.

He cited an incident when Paolo had a misunderstanding with someone at a gasoline station and because he did not like the guy, Matobato said the vice mayor ordered them to kidnap the man and kill him. Jefferson Antiporda