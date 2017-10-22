‘Paolo’ exits PH; intertropical convergence zone brings rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas–Pagasa

TYPHOON “Paolo” (international name: Lan) is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains to Southern Luzon and Visayas, the state-run weather bureau said Sunday morning.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Paolo was last located at 1,345 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Basco, Batanes, maintaining maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 225 kph.

It is forecast to move north-northeast toward Japan at 30 kph.

Although Paolo did not make landfall in the Philippines, its outer rainbands triggered heavy rains in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the past week.

Despite its exit, cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate and heavy rains will prevail over Bicol region, Palawan and Eastern Visayas due to the intertropical convergence zone.

Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the ITCZ, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA