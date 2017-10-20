‘Paolo’ intensifies but LPA gone–Pagasa

TYPHOON “Paolo” (international name: Lan) slightly intensified, while the low pressure area (LPA) off Mindoro has dissipated, the state-run weather bureau said on Friday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Paolo was 855 kilometers (km) east of Basco, Batanes and packing maximum winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) from the previous 130 kph and gustiness of up to 180 kph from the previous 160 kph.

It is forecast to move north-northeast at 17 kph.

Meanwhile, the LPA off South Mindoro has dissipated.

Pagasa warned Bicol, Mimaropa, the Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula to stay on alert for moderate to heavy rain, which may trigger flash floods and landslides due to Paolo.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the evening.

The typhoon is not expected to directly hit the country and is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA