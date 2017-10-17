‘Paolo’ intensifies, rainshowers ahead

TROPICAL storm Paolo (international codename: Lan) has slightly intensified, the state-run weather bureau reported in a Tuesday morning forecast.

Advertisements

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Paolo at 3 a.m. was located 885 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It was moving west-northwest at 13 kph.

Despite Paolo having entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it would not directly affect the weather condition as would a low-pressure area (LPA), which was located 165 km west of Coron, Palawan, embedded along an inter-tropical convergence zone (ITZC).

Both the LPA and the ITCZ would bring cloudy conditions with scattered rain and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region and Palawan.

The rest of the country would be partly cloudy to cloudy with afternoon or evening isolated rainshowers, Pagasa said.