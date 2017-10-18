‘Paolo’ intensifies into typhoon — Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Paolo” (international name: Lan) intensified into a typhoon early Wednesday morning, according to the state-run weather bureau.



The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its morning forecast that Paolo was 765 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.



It is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 145 kph.



It is forecast to move north-northwest at 17 kph.



Pagasa forecast cloudy weather with scattered rain and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the Bicol Region, the Visayas, Mindanao, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Aurora.



Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 260 km west-northwest of Puerto Princesa City.



The LPA will be affecting the country on Wednesday. Forecast is cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms over Palawan.



The rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will be partly cloudy to cloudy with afternoon or evening isolated rainshowers, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA

