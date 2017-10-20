‘Paolo’ maintains strength, hovers over Cagayan–Pagasa

TYPHOON “Paolo” (international name: Lan) maintained its strength and was now hovering over Cagayan, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its Friday morning forecast.

“Paolo” was last spotted at 860 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is moving north-northwest at 15 kph and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated at 135 km west of Coon, Palawan.

Due to these weather systems, Visayas, Bicol region, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila, the rest of Mindanao, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa while Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon. GLEE JALEA