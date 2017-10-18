‘Paolo’ maintains strength, scatters rain to parts of PH–Pagasa

TYPHOON “Paolo” maintained its strength while a low pressure area (LPA) continued to bring scattered rains over the Palawan region, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

The state-run weather bureau said that Paolo was located at 735 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 145 kph.

It is forecast to move further north-northwest at 20 kph and will be 1,035 km east of Baler, Aurora within 24 hours.

Paolo’s outer rainbands continue to bring scattered moderate to occasionally heavy rains over the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and Caraga, becoming light to moderate rains over the rest of Southern Luzon, Visayas and of Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila and Calabarzon, which is made up of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Meanwhile, the LPA was located at 280 km west of Puerto Princesa and which would bring scattered light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains over Palawan.

Due to the inclement weather, Pagasa alerted residents in these areas against possible flashfloods and landslides. GLEE JALEA