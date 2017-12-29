Paolo, Mans file civil case vs Trillanes

DAVAO CITY: The President’s eldest son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and son in law Manases Carpio, on Wednesday filed a civil case against Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th for linking them to the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu at the Bureau of Customs in May.

The case was electronically raffled off to Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 under Judge Mario Duaves.

The amount of damages sought was unknown, as Clerk of Court Kaiser Kate Narciso declined to show the complaints, saying only the parties involved were allowed access to the documents.

“That is the policy of the court,” she said.

Duterte and Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, the President’s daughter, were dragged into alleged smuggling and corrupt activities at Customs.

Both attended the hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on September 7 to air their side, although, during the hearing, they invoked their right to remain silent.

The P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China, which slipped through Customs in Manila, was later seized in Valenzuela City.

The vice mayor, who tendered his resignation on Monday, is on leave until December 31 or until the President accepts his resignation.

Carpio, a lawyer, had admitted to visiting the Customs bureau to represent his clients who had transactions with the revenue collection agency.

He said: “Senator Trillanes is imputing malice in saying that my appearance before the [Bureau of Customs] is because of smuggling. He is just a desperate rumor-monger who happens to be a senator.”

Also dragged into the controversy was Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr.

The accusations were hurled by a Customs “fixer,” Mark Taguba, who claimed Paolo Duterte and Manases Carpio ran the so-called “Davao Group” that allegedly facilitated the release of the illegal shipment in exchange for bribes.

Not surprised

Trillanes on Thursday expressed no surprise with the filing of a civil case against him by the President’s closest relatives.

“It’s nothing but another harassment suit because our corrupt and co-opted justice system have become the refuge of the Duterte scoundrels,” the opposition senator said.

Trillanes earlier downplayed the Davao vice mayor’s reference to “delicadeza” or sense of propriety as the reason for his resignation.

“So, that’s pure BS. He is probably just preempting the numerous investigations against him by the Ombudsman,” the senator said.

“Delicadeza, seriously? He even fought with his daughter (Isabelle) in public [through social media]. Besides, he has already been cleared months ago by Gordon’s comite de abswelto,” he said, referring to Sen. Richard Gordon and the Blue Ribbon panel.

Trillanes had accused Gordon of using the Blue Ribbon Committee to absolve the President’s relatives.