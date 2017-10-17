‘Paolo’ now severe tropical storm but won’t affect PH–Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Paolo” (international name: Lan) has intensified into a severe tropical storm (STS) as it heads toward the Philippine Sea and although it may become a typhoon in the next 24 to 36 hours, it is not expected to directly hit the country, the state-run weather bureau reported on Tuesday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Paolo was last located 655 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 90 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It was forecast to move north-northeast at 10 kph and was not expected to make landfall until it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday.

Paolo’s outer rainbands, however, may bring scattered light to moderate rains with occasionally heavy rains over the Bicol region, Visayas and Mindanao, particularly over the regions of Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) was last located at 270 km west-southwest of Coron, Palawan and was expected to bring scattered light to moderate rains with possible occasionally heavy rains over the region.

Pagasa added that the LPA has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression.

