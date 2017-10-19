UPDATE: ’Paolo’, tropical depression bring rain to parts of PH–Pagasa

A STRONG Typhoon “Paolo” and low pressure area (LPA) that has intensified into a tropical depression will continue to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains and thunderstorms in parts of country, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The affected areas are Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Palawan, Bicol region, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga, and ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao).

As of Thursday afternoon, Paolo was spotted 930 kilometers (km) east of Baler, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is forecast to move north-northwest at 15 kph and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the LPA was 175 km northwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms mostly in the evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Residents in these areas are alerted against possible flashfloods and landslides. GLEE JALEA