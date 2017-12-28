Paolo’s resignation not yet final – Sara

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte on Wednesday said the resignation of her brother Paolo is not yet final since the President has yet to accept it.

“Nothing will be final until the resignation is accepted [by the Office of the President],” Sara said in a news briefing.

Paolo resigned as Davao City vice mayor on Christmas Day.

His sister admitted that they were surprised by the decision.

“Nobody was expecting his resignation, but he has been talking about it since the issue of name dropping him on Customs [Bureau’s] controversy,” Sara said, referring to the smuggling of the P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs that was released through the Customs bureau’s express lane.

Paolo’s name cropped up during the investigations held by the Senate and the House of Representatives. Mark Taguba, who claimed to be a Customs broker and fixer, claimed that it was the Davao Group led by Paolo and his brother-in-law, Manases Carpio, that facilitated the smuggling of the illegal drugs. Taguba later retracted his statement.

Paolo’s resignation came days after a public spat with his daughter Isabelle.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said under the Local Government Code, Paolo’s resignation will take effect once the President accepted it. If the President does not act on his son’s resignation letter for 15 days, the resignation is deemed accepted.

But Sara did not rule out a political comeback for her brother.

“I don’t think he is closing his doors in running again,” she told reporters.