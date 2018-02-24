Papa appoints two new international directors

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) President Susan Papa has appointed Alfred Calpito and Francis Segui as PSL international directors in the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively. The two are tasked to provide training assistance to competitive Filipino swimmers abroad.

Calpito is a former national team member while Segui is a swimming coach.

“We are happy to announce that we have appointed them as our international directors. Calpito and Seugi are committed to help the PSL in our grassroots development program and vowed to make strong ties with foreign countries to give our swimmers more international exposure,” said Papa.

Calpito competed in major international competitions as a member of the PH team in the 1980s. He is now based in San Antonio, Texas.

Segui is currently the swimming head coach and operation head of Prime Star Academy in Dubai, UAE.

“With coaches Calpito and Segui, we will strengthen our swimming program in the country and we will definitely work together and focus on the grassroots program. We are happy to put both coaches on board and I am positive that our swimmers will get better and better,” added Papa.

PSL is fresh from successful campaigns in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida; the 2018 Middle East Open Swimming Championship held at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, UAE; and the 2018 Thanyapura Swimming Championships held at the Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

In just two months, PSL has already won than 20 gold medals in said international competitions.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.