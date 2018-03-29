Paper billing should come at no cost – DTI

Opting to receive monthly bills in paper form should come at no cost to consumers, a senior Trade department official said.

“The Department of Trade and Industry recognizes the initiative of companies to protect the environment through their move towards e-billing or paperless billing,” Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said.

“However, the DTI also recognizes the right of consumers to still receive paper billing without cost.”

Castelo said the Trade department was coordinating with other government agencies and the private sector to ensure that consumers need not pay additional fees if they want to receive their bills via mail.

Telecommunication companies, insurance, banks and credit card companies have been pushing the use of “paperless billing” via email avoid delivery delays as well as to advocate environmental sustainability.

Customers who insist on a printed statement are charged a minimal fee.

According to DTI, two of the eight basic rights of consumers involve the rights to information and to choose.

It said consumers should be informed of moves to paperless transactions and should also be allowed to decide as to what billing options they prefer. Failure to do so could lead to violations of the Consumer Act.

“The inter-agency committee on telecommunication composed of the DTI, Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Telecommunications Commission and National Privacy Commission , shall come up with a policy to address consumer complaints such as paperless billing, among others,” the Trade department said.

In case the consumer decides to shift from paperless billing to receiving paper statements, the DTI said he or she should get a copy at no cost.

“The DTI advises the consumers to choose well according to their needs,” it added.