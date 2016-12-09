A parade of stars in Binondo for ‘Mano Po 7’

Richard Yap, Jean Garcia, Enchong Dee, Janella Salvador to lead cast in Chinatown tomorrow

As Regal Entertainment matriarch Lily Monteverde and her daughter Roselle promised, Christmas traditions will not be missed this year even if Mano Po 7 Chinoy is not part of the 42nd Metro Manila Film Festival.

Just like the cast of previous Mano Po outings have done before, the seventh installment’s stars will still board a float to see fans before the movie’s showing, this time, all on their own and fittingly in Binondo’s Chinatown on Sunday, December 11.

A Dragon and Lion Dance kicks off the event for luck with Mano Po 7’’s Chinese-Filipino lead star Richard Yap heading the parade, along with Jean Garcia, his wife in the movie, and their “children” Enchong Dee, Janella Salvador and Jana Agoncillo. An attraction is the presence of the movie’s support cast in Jake Cuenca, Jessy Mendiola, Marlo Mortel, Kean Cipriano and Eric Quizon.

This star-studded and colorful parade will take off from Lucky Chinatown Mall at 4 p.m. From there, the float will pass through major streets in Binondo with the cast handing out souvenir items to the public.

Mano Po holds the record of being the local film industry’s only successful family drama franchise. Many of the country’s biggest stars have been part of sequels, with the first and second ones highly awarded.

This latest installment, Chinoy, follows the life of a Fil-Chinese family with a very relatable storyline. For like any typical Filipino family, theirs goes through several conflicts and trials, but love and dedication always prevails in the end.

Mano Po 7 Chinoy opens in cinemas nationwide on December 14 under the direction of Ian Lorenos.