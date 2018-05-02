Paradise lost?

Why Boracay needs rehabilitation

The news is abuzz with the latest developments on the six-month closure of the tourist destination that was named as Best Island in the World by Conde Nast.

The island was officially closed last April 26 to undergo a cleanup ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte. The order is currently being executed to the hilt by policemen in battle gear. The reactions range from dismay to anger, then resignation. The general outlook is hope, but one that comes with watchful vigilance on the developments that are being reported on the news.

Much has been said about the effects of the bold move, especially on the people who count on the island’s famed beauty and drawing power as a vacation attraction for their livelihood.

Tourism stakeholders including the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), Tourism Congress Association of the Philippines, and Boracay Foundation say there are around 19,000 people who work in the informal sector such as beach masseurs, tattoo artists, and vendors who will have no income, and 36,000 hospitality industry employees who stand to be unemployed for the duration of the island’s shutdown. These will include 60 employees from Edd Fuentes’ three resorts under his Sun Villa brand.

Fuentes, a PR professional, started investing in Boracay back in the late 90s, after hearing about the beach paradise from relatives.

“My family is from Aklan, we have farmlands there, but I did not know about Boracay until my relatives encouraged me to buy land there. Until then, my concept of a beach was Lido and Matabungkay, so fine white sand was beyond the grasp of my imagination,” he chuckles.

Paradise found

A trip to Aklan to renovate their farmhouse brought him there for a respite, and it was only then that he discovered for himself how magnificent it was. At the time it was only 1 1/10th of what it is today, and the structures were mostly built by expats who fell in love with the place and decided to live there.

“It was the public sector that developed the island. The government had no hand in it. The structures were mostly inspired by the tropical theme, so they looked like huts but contained comfortable modern amenities.”

The beauty of Boracay spurred him to purchase property there, starting with his rest house in 2000, which he soon expanded to a group of casitas to form a resort.

Even then, he noticed the anomalies with regard to how structures are set up.

Even then, there were restrictions, he says.

“We were only allowed to build two-storey houses. Later on, they allowed three stories. There was no sewage system, so we had to have septic tanks [installed]. We also needed generators, because we had frequent brownouts. Some establishments had to have deep wells dug up, prior to the entry of the two water companies servicing the island today. Now, deep wells are not allowed because they use up the island’s water supply.”

What went wrong

Soon he began to notice the discrepancies among the implementation of the building code.

“The buildings started getting taller. There is now an eight-story building there. I don’t know if they passed a new municipal law allowing that.”

He also recounts that when he built his beachfront property, he followed the 25 + 5 eastment rule.

“They measured it, when I was applying for my building permit. I was initially going to be closer to the beach, but the staff at the municipal engineer’s office told me, ‘Sir, bawal yan’, they said. And I complied. My neighbors, however, did not follow the meter measurements. I thought to myself, ‘How come they were able to encroach on the beach?’”

On another occasion, he was offered another property and he called up the engineering office. He asked them about it and was told that it was on a no-build zone.

“Six months later, there was a resort that was being built,” Fuentes said.

Lapses?

Even the plans for the widening of the main road was already in place years ago. Some establishments gave an allowance for it, but there were those who simply built in its way, he reveals. There were other lapses too, like the drainage and water treatment system not being adequate for the whole island.

“The pipes that they laid out for it was simply too small. They became ‘non-functioning’ and some places on the island have already begun to have a foul-smelling air.”

Informal settlers compounded the problem, because they added to the island’s waste, due to the lack of proper sanitation facilities.

“There was a time when there were people who squatted on my land, and they had no electricity, no water, and no toilets,” he recalled.

Garbage disposal was something the business owner paid for, depending on the size of their property.

“After they collected our garbage, we had no idea where they brought it. There used to be a landfill on the island, but it either got too full or the landowner decided to stop operations. The trash has since been hauled away by barge, and we do not know if there are recycling facilities for it.”

The tourist environmental fee which started out as P50 and became P75 was supposed to be allotted for a garbage facility, but he does not know where the money goes, he adds.

Financial strain

Fuentes counts himself lucky that he did not avail of loans to set up his business. “I have heard of a large property where the owners made a big loan to build and operate. How are they going to pay off those loans? You cannot go to the bank and say, ‘well, Boaracay is closed.’”

He laments the timing of the closure as the summer months are their big income earners.

“The shutdown comes at a bad time, especially when we were counting on LaBoracay. Our lean months are June to September, with September being the leanest. That is the time when I allow my employees to take their leave.

Whatever we make during peak months compensates for our profit margins during the lean season,” he discloses.

When asked about the statements coming out that the business owners have to keep paying the salaries of their employees during the closure, he comments:

“That would be financial suicide. Where will we get the funds for that? As early as now, I have been telling my employees that they take their leave (if the closure pushes through). I am sure that many of them will start looking for new jobs.”

A skeleton crew will stay on, he says – the ones who will be responsible for the maintenance of the property. The cost will come from his own pockets.

The closure has far-reaching implications, he enumerates. The loss of income will not only be for the resort owners but also for the owners of hotels in Aklan, which catches the overflow of tourists. The transportation sector will also be affected, from the airlines, to the ferries, to the buses that bring the tourists in.

Hope for paradise

In a statement released by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines, it explains that sustainable tourism is anchored on three basic principles: environmental protection, community benefits, and visitor satisfaction.

This is in no particular order as they are equally important and compromising one over the other will eventually have a negative impact on the viability of the tourism destination itself.

Sustainability, it said, is about striking the balance of these principles for long-term benefits.

In the case of Boracay, the WWF says the issue of environmental protection has been compromised.

The closure of Boracay will be incumbent upon addressing the issue of restoring the natural systems and mitigating tourism and/or domestic activities that cause damage to the environment. It is not a matter of closure or not, rather, on when we will be able to strike that balance between the three principles. This applies not only to Boracay, but to all tourism sites in the country.

Roots for Boracay is an environmental initiative led by Tanduay Distillers. It is a mangrove rehabilitation project at the back part of the island in 2011. According to Tanduay President Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr.’s the Boracay initiative should have started years ago.

“When we first got there, we already saw the amount of solid waste that lay among the mangroves. Before we started reforesting the area, we needed to have it cleaned up.”

He notes that if the mangroves have not been cut down indiscriminately, the problems being faced by Boracay today would have been much lesser. There would be no need to set up expensive artificial waste treatment facilities for the island’s recovery, as the mangrove roots will naturally filter water waste.

Cautionary tale

They caution that if the lack of concern for the environment continues in the name of profit, Boracay will not be the only one.

“If Boracay is closed down, people will move on to Palawan. This has happened before, just look at how Matabungkay deteriorated,” says Gerry Tee, vice president for distillery operations of Tanduay Distillers.

They say shutting down Boracay will hurt a lot, but from their perspective of what they have seen in the mangrove forest, where the locals have been made aware of the impact of caring for the environment means, it could be a one-step-backward, two-steps-forward situation.

“It is about moving forward, and we can all help in our own little way, by doing things like picking up a cigarette butt and not throwing your garbage just anywhere.”

All that being said, Fuentes says he welcomes the chance for the island to be rehabilitated.

“If there will be closure, then we are ready to bite the bullet, so to speak,” he concedes.

If they can really clean up Boracay, then it will be truly world-class, he adds. “At the end of it all, what needs to be done is proper and stricter implementation of the laws. It is time to correct the mistakes and start with long-term planning.”

IMAGES BY RENATO H. DILAN