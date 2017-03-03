Paradizoo and the ‘power of three’

Paradizoo, one of Zoomanity Group’s parks in the country, has launched a free agricultural education program through “Power of Three”—a floral, vegetable, and agri-livestock festival.

The park aims to promote an inclusive growth in the field of agriculture by offering the free education program until the month of March. Some 20,000 students, farmers, and members of the public and private sectors are expected to benefit from the program, which focuses on the growing agricultural sector in the country.

Zoomanity President and CEO Robert Laurel Yupangco led the simple inauguration of “Power of Three” together with Senator Cynthia Villar, Vice President Parker Ong and Vergel Formaran of Calata Corporation. Cavite TESDA Director Ronaldo Del Torre, city councilor Yolly Marasigan and Mendez, Cavite Vice Mayor Francisco “Cocky” Mendoza were also present in the inauguration that was witnessed by students, farmers, academe and other agriculturists.

One of the highlights of the event was the contract signing between Zoomanity’s Yupangco and Calata Group’s Ong for a partnership project that aims to provide revolutionary and more efficient methods in promoting the growth and development of agribusiness in the country.

Additionally, will help people understand the importance of maintaining a natural habitat among animals and plants as they learn more about agriculture, different farm animals and farm produce.

Congratulations to the Calata Group and Zoomanity Group for this very worthy endeavor!