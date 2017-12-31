Paragua wins Winter Chess Championship

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua dominated the 2017 Winter Chess Championship held in Milpitas, California.

Paragua, a World Championship veteran, collected 4.5 points on four wins and one draw.

He was in a two-way tie on top with American Cameron Wheeler.

But the 33-year old Bulacan pride took the top honors by virtue of superior tiebreak points.

Wheeler finished second followed by American Teddy Coleman with four points.

Filipino Conrado Diaz finished fourth with 3.5 points along with GM Conrad Holt, Ivan Ke, Philip Perepelitsky and David Rupell, who also have the same score.

Meanwhile, International Master (IM) Haridas Pascua wound up second overall in the 2017 International Open Chess Championship held at the Kung Lee College in Tai Hang Drive, Hong Kong.

Pascua earned seven points from five wins and four draws.

He won over Zhia Chen Zachary Lee of Malaysia in the first round, compatriot Michael Concio Jr. in the second round, Naohiro Nakamura of Japan in the third round, FIDE Master (FM) Zou Chen of China in the fifth round and GM Zeng Chongsheng of China in the sixth round.

The third-seeded Pascua drew with Mirai Aoshima of Japan (fourth), GM Karen Grigoryan of Armenia (seventh), IM Li Bo of China (eighth) and Zuo Yifan of China (ninth).

Grigoryan topped the event with eight points to claim the HK $10,000 top purse while Pascua got HK $6,000 runner-up prize.

The other Filipinos in the tournament were FM Deniel Causo in fifth place (6.5 points), FM Nelson Villanueva in 13th place (six points), Concio in 22nd place (5.5 points) and FM Alekhine Nouri in 24th place (5.5 points).