Parañaque bettor wins P61M grand lotto jackpot

A bettor from Parañaque City (Metro Manila) hit the P61.3-million jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Grand Lotto 6/55 during the September 14 draw.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the ticket with the winning combination 16-31-41-19-09-08 was bought from a lotto outlet in Baclaran, Parañaque City (Metro Manila).

Aside from the lone jackpot winner, 14 other individuals won the second prize after correctly guessing five numbers in the winning combination correctly. They will be getting P63,520 each.

More than 1,000 lotto players won the third prize of P650.