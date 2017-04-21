Parañaque City to set aside P40-M for Baclaran flea market

Mayor Edwin Olivarez on Friday said that the Paraňaque City government is planning to set aside P40 million to build a flea market in a government-owned lot in Aseana compound to solve the illegal use of roads by Baclaran vendors.

Olivarez made the disclosure after Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Tomas Orbos headed clearing operations in the area.

Olivarez stressed that there must be a decisive solution to end this old problem in Baclaran.

The MMDA has conducted clearing operations here a number of times but the vendors return each time.

Olivarez also directed Paraňaque City police chief, Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, to arrest the leader and members of “Baclaran 7,” a syndicate that collects more a million daily from the vendors.

In a statement, Olivarez said “around 900 illegal vendors are under the protection of the syndicate led by ‘Eve,’ ‘Jojo’ and ‘Adam,’ who remain untouchable despite a crackdown on the syndicate last year.”

“The illegal vendors are required to remit between P100 to P300 a day. The money is remitted to Jojo, a former employee of the Bureau of Immigration; Eve, who is believed to be a high-ranking city hall official and Adam, who is reportedly connected to an official of the Southern Police District,” Olivarez said. NELSON S. BADILLA