Parañaque escapes Imus in MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup

Parañaque finally won at home by nipping Imus, 79-77, in the MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup Saturday night at the Olivarez Sports Complex in Sucat, Paranaque.

The Gamboa Coffee-backed Patriots got a big lift from ex-PBA players Harold Arboleda and Juneric Baloria in outlasting the GLC Truck and Equipment-sponsored Bandera in a down-the-wire encounter.

Arboleda, who played briefly for the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA, came away with a double-double performance of 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Patriots notch their second consecutive win to forge a tie for sixth to seventh places with the Navotas Clutch-Big J Sports with the same 4-4 win-loss record.

Baloria, who played alongside Arboleda with the Perpetual Help Altas in the NCAA, contributed only five points, but his go-ahead three-pointer in the 1:42 mark of the final period put the Patriots on top, 78-77.

Parañaque head coach Aric del Rosario, who used to handle Arboleda and Baloria in the NCAA, was happy to see his old wards stepping up big.

Parañaque’s win nearly overshadowed Bulacan’s continuous streak in the tournament put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

The Ligo Sardines-backed Kuyas whipped the Valenzuela Classic-Yulz, 92-83, to extend their winning streak to four.

JR Taganas finished with a career-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Stephen Siruma also tallied a personal high, contributing 17 markers as the duo conspired in giving the hottest team in the tournament its latest win.