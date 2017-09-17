Parañaque’s 4th most wanted falls

The fourth most wanted person of Parañaque City was arrested by police operatives in an operation late Friday.

Wanted for illegal possession of prohibited drugs and robbery, Francis Bernal, 36, of 158 Silverio Compound, San Isidro, Parañaque City was nabbed at about 11 p.m. in his residence.

The arresting officers led by Senior Insp. Julie Tubat of the Intelligence Section of the Parañaque City Police received information that the suspect returned to his home prompting them immediately serve the arrest warrant.

Bernal was temporarily detained at the police station pending the return of warrant to the issuing judge on Monday.