Parcon, Jamili eye another gold in AIMAG

Cherry Clarice Parcon and Gerald Jamili hope to dance their way to another gold medal performance when they compete in the dance sport event of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) slated on September 15 to 24 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

In the 2013 edition of the AIMAG, Parcon and Jamili gave the country its lone gold plus a bronze. Cue artist Rubilen Amit provided the other bronze medal for the Philippines.

This year, the power duo declared their readiness for the challenge.

“We work on some techniques and choreography enhancements which we are eager to try and evaluate after the competition,” said Parcon.

“We are very happy that we will have them again compete for our country. We will trust on them to deliver another gold medal this year,” said AIMAG deputy Chef de Mission Raymund Lee Reyes.

Year after year, the duo enhanced their chemistry by competing in local and international events.

“We started dancing together in July 2010. And from then on, we have shared many victories and failure. But we always keep a positive mind that we must do our best every time we represent our country,” Parcon added.

Last July, they won a gold medal in the Adult Latin category of the 2017 Hanoi Open Dance Sport Championship.

Before the AIMAG, Parcon and Jamili are scheduled to compete in the World Dance Sport Federation Open in Johor, Malaysia on August 26.

A total of 21 sports disciplines are set to be played in the AIMAG. The Philippines, however, will only compete in 19 sports as it did not send entries in equestrian, futsal and 3×3 basketball.