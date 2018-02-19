‘Parentology+’ lends moms and dads a helping hand

NEW ADVOCACY TAP PARENT TESTIMONIALS IN TAKING CHARGE OF A CHILD’S NUTRITION, PHYSICAL WELL BEING AND CONFIDENCE BUILDING

Today’s world is vastly different from what it was just a decade ago, causing anxiety among parents trying hard to provide their children a future full of possibilities.

Technology, environmental changes, and lifestyle shifts have redefined the way people do and view things, so much so that today’s parents sometimes feel overwhelmed by the world their children are growing in.

Unlike a generation ago when school children often ate home-cooked meals and played games with neighbors, today’s children often consume fast food items while playing video games on their handheld devices. Parks and outdoor spaces have been replaced by sprawling malls, while the ever increasing population has meant traffic congestion, pollution, and other urban challenges that did not exist or were not as bad 10 years ago.

As a result, many children have become couch potatoes with limited socialization opportunities. A number of growing kids struggle with issues such as obesity, socialization difficulties, attention problems, and the like.

Worse, there are factors that parents feel they could not do much about such as family health history, to name a few, which could potentially influence their children’s future.

Despite all these challenges, parents still possess the power to reshape the future of their children. With commitment, knowledge, and support, they can build a better future for their kids.

To guide parents in reshaping the future of their children, Nestlé Nankid launched Parentology+, an advocacy to help parents take charge of their future with simple steps that can be taken right at home.

These day-to- day measures cover the different phases of life, such as diet and nutrition, exercise and activity, socialization, and creativity.

To launch Parentology+, the brand will be holding a series of events to bring the advocacy closer to parents across the country. The events will feature bloggers who are also parents, and who can share their experiences about different aspects of their parenting journey.

Blogger Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi and Nestlé Nutritionist Aleli Magtibay will give insights on nutrition and diet.

Football player Anton del Rosario, meanwhile, will share how he got his son to embrace an active lifestyle and love sports.

Finally, entrepreneur and stylist Cat Arambulo-Antonio will speak on how she helped her children learn to socialize with their peers, and tidbits on how to stimulate their creativity and confidence.

Parentology+ recreates a typical home and its rooms. The space will consist of three stations touching on three important topics: Food, Physical Activity and Socialization. To up the ante, a special keepsakes and lots of freebies will be given to the participants.

Parentology+ kicked off starting on February 3 at the Activity Center in Trinoma Mall and will proceed at Abreeza Davao on March 3 and 4. Finally, the tour will go to SM City Cebu on March 17 to 18.