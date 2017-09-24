Parents of ‘Atio’ tried, failed to see hazing suspect; sorority faces probe

THE parents of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, the freshman law student who died from hazing, tried but failed to meet with and talk to the primary suspect in the death of their son, Chief Supt. Joel Coronel of the Manila Police District said on Sunday.

Horacio 2nd and Carmina Castillo went to the Manila Police District (MPD) headquarters and waited for an hour hoping to see John Paul Solano, who refused in the absence of a lawyer, said Coronel in an ambush interview with reporters.

Solano surrendered on Friday to Sen. Panfilo Lacson who accompanied him to the MPD where he was put in the custody of its homicide section.

Solano apologized to Castillo’s parents for his misleading statements on the circumstances surrounding the death of their son.

Coronel also said police were looking at six more suspects, all officials of the Aegis Juris fraternity, and members from the Regina Juris sorority present during the intiation rites who may face charges for Castillo’s death.

“There were also reports that there was a sorority, Regina Juris, who were present during that initiation rites,” Coronel said.

“They will also be held liable for the Anti-Hazing Law…if they fail to report to authorities or prevented the hazing incident [from being exposed to authorities],” he said.

He added that the parents of Ralph Trangia, one of the suspects who fled last week to Chicago, may also face charges for helping their son leave the country.

