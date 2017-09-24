Parents of hazing victim seek audience with Duterte to ensure justice for son

THE parents of Horacio Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student who died from hazing, are seeking a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte to make sure that justice will be served to their son, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) said Sunday.

According to Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, the Castillos asked his help in setting up a meeting with the President to get an assurance that the case of their son would be handled properly.

“Knowing that our President is also a member of a fraternity they (parents) want to seek assurance from the President that justice will be served,” Jimenez said.

Duterte is a member of the Lex Talionis fraternity at the San Beda College of Law.

The VACC chairman said the parents were concerned that the case of their son may suffer the same fate as other hazing cases where suspects have been acquitted.

Jimenez cited the case of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde student Guillo Cesar Servando who died allegedly from hazing in 2014.

A Makati City Regional Trial Court dismissed the case against the 12 accused in 2016.

“They (parents) might be feeling the pressure knowing that it would be a very difficult legal battle,” added Jimenez.

The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs will hear Castillo’s case on Monday in a bid to hold accountable those responsible for the student’s death.

“We have to stop senseless killings from hazing. The home, schools, police and the courts should act as one. Or else, our children will end as just another statistic of unsolved crimes,” said Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri who filed Senate Resolution 504 calling for a Senate inquiry.

Zubiri also filed Senate Bill 1591, which seeks to ban hazing completely.

The senator said the 22-year-old Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law of 1995 would need to be repealed not just amended.