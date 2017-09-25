Parents of hazing victim, Solano appear at DOJ

THE parents of hazing victim Horacio Castillo 3rd and a principal suspect in the case appeared on Monday at the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the inquest proceedings.
John Paul Solano arrived with his lawyer and they were seated a few feet apart from the Castillos who tried but failed to talk to him on Sunday at the Manila Police District (MPD) where he has been detained since his surrender last week.
Parents of hazing victim, Solano appear at DOJ0
