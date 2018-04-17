Parents in Pangasinan reject anti-virus vaccines

DAGUPAN CITY: Health officials in Region I are doubling their efforts to convince parents in the villages to have their children take the anti-polio and anti-chicken pox vaccines after the Dengvaxia controversy.

John Lee-Dacusan, Department of Health (DoH) Region I senior health program officer, said they are not satisfied with the outcome of their massive anti-polio vaccination in the villages of Pangasinan, La Union and Ilocos Norte.

“This is very alarming because the controversial anti-dengue vaccination controversy affected our vaccination campaign against polio and the parents refuse to receive free medicines from the government,” Dacusan told journalists.

A DoH assessment showed an estimated 67 percent of parents with children from ages 1 to 12, did not bring their children for in for vaccination.

Since the Dengvaxia controversy was fueled by conflicting arguments and claims, teachers in public elementary schools also noted the decrease in the number of those who undergo vaccination because their parents refuse to cooperate with school officials.

Cristina Quinto, head of the Rural Health Unit in Mapandan town told The Manila Times that only 27 percent of the children in 15 villages participated in their house to house campaign for deworming on April 13.

Maria Mendoza, a mother of three, said she did not bring her children for vaccination and for the oral vitamins because she fears that what happened to the victims of the anti-dengue vaccine might cause her children’s death.

Dacusan appealed to the parents of more than 4.5-million children in Region I to bring their children to the rural health unit in their area for free vaccinations to protect their children from diseases. He assured them that all anti-virus vaccinations given free by the DoH are tested effective, safe and approved by the World Health Organization.