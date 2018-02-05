Parents now scared to have kids immunized for other diseases, says Health chief

HEALTH Secretary Francisco Duque admitted that the deaths linked to the controversial anti-dengue vaccination program has scared parents against having their children undergo immunization even to prevent other diseases like measles and influenza.

“The parents are afraid, and this is a cause of concern. It is true that the controversy on Dengvaxia vaccine has tainted the credibility of the DoH’s immunization program,” Duque said on Monday in the hearing of the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability at the House of Representatives.

Duque said, however, that the DoH was not giving up.

“We are looking for ways to convince the families and the parents to have their children vaccinated because these [non-dengue related] immunization are extremely crucial and will prevent possible fatal illness in the near and far future,” Duque said.

The Department of Health (DoH) suspended the Dengvaxia immunization drive on December 2017 after Sanofi admitted that Dengvaxia could worsen the symptoms for vaccinated children who contracted the disease for the first time.

Over 830,000 persons, most of them children, were recipients of Dengvaxia since the anti-dengue immunization program was launched under then president Benigno Aquino 3rd and then Health secretary Janette Garin on April 2016. LLANESCA T. PANTI