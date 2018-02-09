Parents padlock Costa Rica schools to protest sex education

SAN JOSÉ: Parents padlocked the gates of 20 schools in Costa Rica on Thursday (Friday in Manila) to protest sex education classes for teens that some believe promote homosexuality, the education ministry said. The actions—on the first day of the new school year—were initially reported in a few areas in the north of the Central American country but spread to other areas also in the south and around Limon, the main port city, the ministry said. Parents also loudly protested the sex education guide to local media and in social media posts. Education Minister Sonia Marta Mora asked parents who had doubts about the program to contact the schools to get information about its content. The program has been in place since 2012 for students in their penultimate year of high school, usually aged around 16. Last year Mora sent a memorandum to high schools telling them sex education was not compulsory, and that parents could exempt their children from the class. Costa Rica, like the rest of Central America, has maintained traditionally conservative views on social issues that other parts of Latin America have become more relaxed about.

AFP